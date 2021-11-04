Stormont Council confirms two new waterfront renovations 

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City Council of South Stormont passed a motion to partner with the St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) to create a dog park in Long Sault and a kayak launch in Ingleside for the year of 2022.

The Township of South Stormont held a council meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. During the meeting, Councillor Andrew Guindon moved forward the motion which was seconded by Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac.

The intention of this motion was to designate two smaller projects, one in Long Sault, and the other in Ingleside as a part of the Township of South Stormont’s Waterfront Development Master Plan. An updated version was passed in July 2019, with the base of the plan being to renew public waterfront spaces, and the publics access to the waterfront.

Guindon stated that small projects like the ones proposed can mean a great deal to the residents who have been expecting positive recreational change. He believed that it will signify the Council’s is willingness to invest into the project and work with the SLPC.

The larger projects were placed on hold as the Council continues to pursue the transfer of lands from the province to the Township. Guindon stated that this may take some time.

“I am in 100 per cent agreeance with these projects, however, I was talking to our Director of Finance about money that we are already putting aside for the waterfront and am wondering if it’s going to interfere with the money we put aside now, I don’t know if we can have a side pot,” said Deputy Mayor David Smith, on if they have the budget for side projects after investing in the larger projects that are in the works.

Smith then asked the Director of Finance David Ni, if they could afford these proposals. Ni stated that the city had planned to put $100,000 towards the Waterfront Projects, as well as assign $399,000 of the county’s gas and tax money towards the project, allowing for money to be set aside for the dog park and kayak launch.

$500,000 will be put aside each year from 2021 to 2024, using various ways to reach that monetary goal, with around $200,000 coming from water and gas taxes, setting a total of $2,000,000 towards the Waterfront Projects.

“The intent of this notice of motion by councilor Guindon and myself is to put these items on the table for discussion, in the 2022-year budget. These are small projects that I think could go a long way in showing good faith between us and the SLPC, and our desire to continue to work with them in partnership on some mutually beneficial projects,” said MacIsaac.

All members of the council unanimously voted for the motion to be passed.