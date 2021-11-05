Township of South Glengarry hired new GM of Infrastructure

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Township of South Glengarry has announced that it has welcomed Sarah McDonald as its new General Manager of Infrastructure.

McDonald is described as an award winning Professional Engineer licensed in Ontario with 15 years of experience in consulting in the engineering sector.

A South Glengarry native, McDonald grew up in Williamstown and excited to return home with her husband and young children.

McDonald is the recipient of the Transportation Association of Canada’s C.W. Gilchrist Medal and the Alberta Transportation Minister’s Award of Excellence in Transportation Innovation.

“We are very pleased that Ms. McDonald is joining the South Glengarry leadership team and bringing with her such excellent credentials and experience,” said Tim Mills, CAO. “This role has a direct impact on many large infrastructure, roads and waste management projects throughout the Township; and we are looking forward to working with Ms. McDonald in meeting our strategic goals.”

McDonald is taking over from former Infrastructure General Manager Ewen MacDonald who retired in 2020 after a career with the Township that spanned nearly 30 years.