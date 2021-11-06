City Council to consider declaring climate emergency on Monday

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall City Council will consider whether or not to declare climate change an emergency at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 8.

The resolution recommends that “the City of Cornwall declares a climate emergency for purposes of

naming, framing and deepening our commitment to protecting our community, economy and ecosystems from the impacts of climate change.”

The resolution cites the warnings from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and general consensus amongst environmental scientists that climate change is man made and poses a serious threat to life and property.

Over 500 other Canadian municipalities have adopted similar resolutions including Ontario municipalities such as Belleville, Peterborough, St. Catherines, and Whitby.

If passed, the resolution will call on the City of Cornwall to adopt the national Greenhouse Gas

(GHG) reduction target, which would commit the city to reducing its GHG emissions to below 2005 levels by 2030 with a goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

Passing the resolution could also see the city join the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP), a network of over 400 Canadian municipalities dedicated to helping each other reduce GHG emissions.

The City would join groups like Building Adaptive & Resilient Communities (BARC) and ICLEI (Local Governments for Sustainability) to gain expert knowledge on how municipalities can fight climate change.

Finally, the City would follow the following five-step framework to create a climate action plan:

1. Creating a Baseline Emissions Inventory and Forecast;

2. Set Emissions Reductions Targets;

3. Develop a local action plan;

4. Implement the Local Action Plan;

5. Monitor progress and reporting results

The resolution will be presented to Council by Angela Parker Cornwall’s Sustainability Project Coordinator, and Katherine Wells, the City’s Strategic Planning Coordinator.