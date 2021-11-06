Thai Khmer Cuisine Spices Up the North End

Cornwall Ontario – Friendly smiles and mouthwatering flavours await at the new location of Thai Khmer Cuisine on Thirteenth Street.

The popular restaurant is now open for indoor dining, and owners Somol Chuk and wife Jirinthon Lhinshi are delighted with their new space.

“This is the first restaurant where we own the building,” explains Mr. Chuk “This is it now, we are here to stay; we are not going anywhere. We are very happy with this location.”

With renovations complete the south-facing restaurant offers a bright welcoming space. The ornately calm and cozy one-room dining area allows indoor seating for up to 30 customers. There is ample parking in front and additional street parking close by.

The stand-alone restaurant has been a dream in the making for Mr. Chuk who is an experienced restauranteur and previously owned four Thai restaurants. The couple originally opened their Cornwall restaurant in rented space on Pitt Street in 2017, which quickly gained popularity for their authentic Thai and Cambodian Cuisine and generous portions.

Mr. Chuk is a native of Cambodia and has lived in Canada for over 30 years, he explains that not many people know the meaning of Khmer.

“It means of Cambodian nationality.”

Mrs. Lhinshi is the main cook and originates from Northern Thailand, hence the restaurant name – Thai Khmer Cuisine – the fusion of both cultures.

“Thai food and Cambodian food are very similar,” says Mr. Chuk “and we have many choices of both on our menu.”

Mr. Chuk and Mrs. Lhinshi were immersed in South Asian culinary from a very young age. All the dishes are traditional and authentic with several family recipes that have been passed down from previous generations. The menu boasts over 50 dishes including one of their most popular dishes Pad Thai, and a variety of curries from mild to hot spice levels. They also cater to vegans and vegetarians and for those who prefer lighter fare, the mango salad is a tangy choice. Thai Khmer Cuisine also offers daily specials and value for money combo platters.

The restaurant will soon be licensed so customers can enjoy a cold Thai beer, the perfect complement to their tasty curries.

Thai Khmer Cuisine has gained a loyal following of Cornwall customers including visitors from outside the city. Both Chuk and Lhinshi are passionate about sharing their flavorful food and you can often find them as vendors at local seasonal markets and events.

“We had a restaurant in Ottawa before we moved to Cornwall,” explains Mr. Chuk. “We still have customers that come to us here for their favourite dishes.”

Thai Khmer Cuisine is located at 417 Thirteenth Street West and offers daily dine-in & takeout plus convenient delivery service through Skip the Dishes and Gracie’s delivery. Business hours are:

Monday to Friday 11am-2pm and 4pm-8pm

Saturday 4pm to 9pm

Sunday 2pm to 8pm

The restaurant can be reached by phone at 613-938-1515 or online at: