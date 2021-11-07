Leclerc Welcomes the World in Cornwall

Cornwall Ontario – Leclerc has welcomed 5 new foreign workers as it continues to expand its state-of-the-art production facility in Cornwall.

The new workers hail from the Philippines and are here on a two-year work visa. The company has arranged accommodations and hopes that the workers will stay and become permanent residents.

“Cornwall is a great community and our new workers are happily settling in,” says Nicole Bissonnette, Human Resources Business Partner with Leclerc. “Leclerc offers amazing opportunities to build a successful and sustainable career in food processing, and it’s a message that resonates across borders”

Leclerc has steadily expanded production at its 160,000 square foot facility in the Cornwall Business Park. In the three short years that the facility has been in operation, the company has doubled its workforce. Last year a new production line was installed, boosting production to 1400 breakfast bars per minute.

“We continue to hire people in Cornwall and the surrounding region as we expand our team to match increased production,” says Ms. Bissonnette. “This international boost will certainly help.”

In addition to above 5 workers in Cornwall, an additional 6 foreign workers will be joining Leclerc at their Hawkesbury and Quebec City operations.

Leclerc’s local recruitment efforts have not slowed down however, and the company is looking to hire an additional 15 workers in Cornwall this fall.

Employment Opportunities

Available jobs with Leclerc can be found on the ChooseCornwall.ca Job Board.

About Leclerc Group

Founded in 1905 by François Leclerc, Leclerc Group has grown impressively over the past 30 years, with more than 1200 employees and eight ultramodern processing plants today. The company specializes in cookies, snack bars and crackers and exports to over 25 countries. Leclerc is known as an innovative company attuned to the tastes and needs of informed customers who care about the food they eat and like to treat themselves to life’s pleasures. More info can be found on the company’s website: