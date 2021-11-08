CPS seeking victims of catalytic converter theft

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for members of the public to come forward if they have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft since July 2021, and have not reported the incident to police.

The CPS has noted an increase to thefts of catalytic converters and is seeking public assistance in ensuring all incidents are reported to police.

If you have been a victim of this type of theft and have not reported it to police, please call 613-932-2110 ext. 3 or report it online by clicking here.

If you have any information on these thefts or have any video footage that may assist police in the investigation, please contact Detective Constable Dave Langlois by calling 613-933-5000 ext. 2779.

We appreciate the assistance of the public as we work together to make a safer Cornwall.