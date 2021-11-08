CPS seeking victims of catalytic converter theft

November 8, 2021 at 10 h 50 min
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
CPS seeking victims of catalytic converter theft
Wikimedia Commons stock image of a catalytic converter.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for members of the public to come forward if they have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft since July 2021, and have not reported the incident to police.

The CPS has noted an increase to thefts of catalytic converters and is seeking public assistance in ensuring all incidents are reported to police.

If you have been a victim of this type of theft and have not reported it to police, please call 613-932-2110 ext. 3 or report it online by clicking here.

If you have any information on these thefts or have any video footage that may assist police in the investigation, please contact Detective Constable Dave Langlois by calling 613-933-5000 ext. 2779.

We appreciate the assistance of the public as we work together to make a safer Cornwall.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Support from Enbridge Gas helps Habitat Cornwall Home Build
Local News

Support from Enbridge Gas helps Habitat Cornwall Home Build

Habitat for Humanity Cornwall & The Counties wishes to recognize the impactful donation and generosity of Enbridge. Enbridge…

Enrolment trends up at UCDSB
Education

Enrolment trends up at UCDSB

BROCKVILLE, Ontario - The dip in student enrolment at the Upper Canada District School board due to the COVID-19 pandemic has not only recovered but begun a positive upward…