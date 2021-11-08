Email 101 with the Tri-County Literacy Council

Would you like to learn to use the more advanced features of email? If you tend to only reply to

messages or send basic correspondence, this course is for you. In this free online training program, you will learn to:

▪ Maintain an address book

▪ Use a calendar

▪ Create tasks

▪ Draft messages

▪ Format messages

▪ Use cc and bcc

▪ Include hyperlinks in your messages

▪ Create an electronic signature

▪ Add attachments

▪ Keep mail organized

▪ Follow proper etiquette & safe practices

This online course (certificate program) is taught via Zoom (an easy-to-use online platform). If you

have access to a computer (with camera and microphone), an Internet connection, an email address

(ex: Outlook.com or Hotmail email etc.) and basic computer skills, this training is for you.

“Now is the time to take advantage of employment training, as the economy begins to recover from the Pandemic,” says Dina McGowan, Executive Director, Tri-County Literacy Council.

Class runs Monday to Thursday 9:00 am to 11:00 am for 4 weeks, starting November 15, 2021. For

more information or to register, call Tri-County Literacy Council at 613-932-7161.