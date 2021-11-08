Natural gas expansion project for Glendale subdivision announced

GLEN WALTER, Ontario – The residents of the Glendale subdivision of South Glengarry will have access to natural gas for their home heating needs by 2025 at the latest.

In an announcement on Monday, Nov. 8, Stormomt-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell, in partnership with Enbridge and Ontario Minister of Energy Todd Smith announced that the Glendale Subdivision would be included in the latest round of projects that are a part of the province’s Natural Gas Expansion Program.

The province is allocating $2,352,112 to expand natural gas service to approximately South Glengarry 77 homes and businesses.

“Affordable home heating is on the way,” said Minister Smith.

The entire project is being funded through the Natural Gas Expansion Program, which is funded by natural gas users and not by taxpayers.

That being said, new natural gas customers will receive a surcharge of $0.23 per cubic meter, for an average total of about $600 per year for the average customer for 40 years.

It was noted however, that natural gas is a cheaper alternative to home heating, especially when compared to rising propane costs.

“Our government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities,” said MPP McDonell. “Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses find energy savings, while promoting economic development and job creation across Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry.”

Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden applauded the announcement.

“Home energy costs are a real thing for our residents,” he said. “Affordable natural gas will help them pay the bills.”