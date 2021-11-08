ONroute offers free coffee for Veterans and military members on Remembrance Day

On Remembrance Day, November 11th, free coffee will be available for Veterans and current military members at all ONroute locations. A small coffee from Tim Hortons or a tall coffee from Starbucks are available.

“We have tremendous respect and gratitude for the women and men in the Canadian Armed Forces – past and present,” says Melanie Teed-Murch, Chief Executive Officer of ONroute. “Free coffee is a gesture of our deep thanks to those in uniform for the sacrifices made for all Canadians.”

Poppies are currently available in all ONroute plazas.

ONroute is partnering with Support Our Troops throughout November and December, with ONroute employees wearing the Support Our Troops Yellow Ribbon and asking customers to consider donating $1 with each transaction.

ONroute is the proud operator of 23 convenient plazas located along Highways 400 and 401 in Ontario. Our locations are designed to provide travellers with fresh and exciting food and beverage options, gas, and other amenities that improve your travel experience. Each of our locations feature family-favourite restaurant brands, a convenient 24/7 market, free Wifi, and great customer service.

