South Stormont charged for historical sexual assault of three minors

November 8, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 25 min on November 7, 2021
Provided by OPP
OPP SDG.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On October 13, 2021 Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial crime unit initiated an investigation regarding a sexual assault allegation against several minors.

On November 4, 2021 a 58 year-old male was arrested and charged for a historical sexual assault on several minors. To protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be revealed to the public.

The 58 -year-old male of South Stormont, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

CC 271 – Sexual Assault on a Person under 16 years of age – three counts

CC 151 – Sexual Interference – two counts

CC 152 – Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is to appear at the Cornwall Court on November 5, 2021.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

