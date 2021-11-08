South Stormont man charged for historical sexual assault of three minors

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – On October 13, 2021 Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial crime unit initiated an investigation regarding a sexual assault allegation against several minors.

On November 4, 2021 a 58 year-old male was arrested and charged for a historical sexual assault on several minors. To protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be revealed to the public.

The 58 -year-old male of South Stormont, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offences;

CC 271 – Sexual Assault on a Person under 16 years of age – three counts

CC 151 – Sexual Interference – two counts

CC 152 – Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is to appear at the Cornwall Court on November 5, 2021.

