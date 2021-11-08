Taking the Challenge

November 8, 2021 — Changed at 16 h 25 min on November 8, 2021
Reading time: 2 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Taking the Challenge
Agape.

For the third year, I will be participating in the Agapè Centre’s Hunger Awareness Challenge.

Every year, the Agapè Centre invites members of the public to live off of one week’s worth of groceries from their food bank plus $10.

This challenge is meant to show the weekly experience of the 1,500 people who depend on the food bank.

As in previous years, I attended the Agapè Centre’s food bank and was guided through, getting to pick a few items to get me through the week.

I go through the shelves, I get to pick one box of cereal, one jar of pear slices, a box of granola bars, a can of tuna, a can of pasta sauce, one can of soup, a jar of peanut butter, one can of green beans, a bag of pasta, some sauces, margarine, and one package of frozen steaks.

During the week, I can spend up to $10 on food. I like to cook, so I’m already planning my meals and what I’ll use for each dish. Planning is key, because if you run out of food, or can’t make anything edible with what you have, then you’re stuck.

The first day is always a little rough. I can’t stop at Tim Horton’s to get my breakfast like I usually do, so I grab a granola bar, and make a cup of instant coffee I got from the Agapè Centre.

In the evening, I make one of the steaks and the green beans. I save the second steak. I use that, the pasta, and teriyaki sauce to make a stir fry that is my lunch and dinner for the next day.

Having done this challenge twice before, I know that I can manage and get through it. On Friday night I can make myself a feast, but for 1,500 people the Hunger Challenge doesn’t end on Friday.

The Agapè Centre has seen the demand on its services rise over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have 300 more people who rely on their food bank now than they did in 2019. Of the 1,500 people who use the food bank regularly, 500 are children.

Please consider supporting your local food bank, especially as we approach the holidays.

Nick Seebruch
Editor, Cornwall Seaway News

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

OPINION: Climate change is a local issue
Editorials

OPINION: Climate change is a local issue

A part of my philosophy as an Editor of a local community newspaper is that readers need news that they can use and that the best stories are the ones that you can demonstrate…

OPINION: CERB was a symptom, not the cause of the labour shortage
Editorials

OPINION: CERB was a symptom, not the cause of the labour shortage

It seems like everyone is hiring right now in Eastern Ontario. There certainly doesn’t seem to be a…