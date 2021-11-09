Crime Prevention Week is this week

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Monday, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) kicked off Ontario’s annual Crime Prevention Week, which runs from November 7 to 13, 2021. The week-long promotion of crime prevention is supported by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), the Ministry of the Solicitor General, and police services across Ontario.

The theme for this year’s Crime Prevention Week is “Safer Communities, Stronger Ontario.” This year’s theme enables police services to promote the benefits of not only a law enforcement response to criminal activities but also a holistic community approach to addressing criminal incidents and issues related to safety and well-being.

The CPS works diligently to make crime prevention a priority, but we also rely on the members of the communities we serve to work together with us to make our homes, neighbourhoods and workplaces healthy and safe. If we mobilize the entire community, the impact on the wellness and safety of the public is limitless.

Throughout Crime Prevention Week, the CPS will be sharing crime prevention strategies on our website and social media pages, relating to cybercrimes, internet safety, and property crimes. Members of the public are invited to follow our social media pages for safety tips related to how to avoid becoming a victim of crime.

Ontario communities are among the safest in the world, but community safety and well-being takes hard work and collaboration. That’s why the CPS is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario, local government and community leaders, young people, and businesses to prevent crime throughout our communities during Crime Prevention Week and throughout the year.