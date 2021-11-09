Duncan appointed Conservative Caucus Secretary

OTTAWA, Ontario – Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry Conservative MP Eric Duncan has been named to his party’s leadership team as Caucus Secretary.

This is Duncan’s second term in Parliament and once again the Conservatives find themselves serving as the Official Opposition.

In his first term in Parliament, Duncan served as a part of the Conservative Leadership team as Question Period Coordinator.

As Caucus Secretary, Duncan will be responsible for promoting positive relations withing the Conservative Caucus, leading training for members and staff, as well as leading the Caucus’ input on the pending redraw of federal districts. Duncan will also have a seat at the Conservative leadership table and will have an opportunity to give his input on national issues.

“I am honoured to continue serving on Erin O’Toole’s Leadership Team,” said MP Duncan. “I have had the chance to work alongside Erin as our leader for the past 14 months and I am ready to get back with him into the House of Commons to tackle the many pressing issues our country is facing. Canadians want us back to work- and we need to hold the Liberals to account for their many failures, particularly Canada’s rising inflation and our slow economic recovery. Erin has appointed a great Shadow Cabinet to do exactly that,” concluded Duncan.

Eric Duncan was re-elected on Sept. 20.