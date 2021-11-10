Cornwall launches new parking services

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has announced the introduction of new 24-hour parking permits as well as an overnight parking service at municipally owned lots.

“The new overnight service and 24-hour permits offer a much-needed option for residents and visitors in Cornwall,” said Mark Boileau, General Manager of Planning, Development, and Recreation. “We expect folks will take advantage of these when winter parking restrictions are in effect, when visiting friends and family in Cornwall, or when taking public transit home after a night out.”

Starting on Monday, Nov. 15 for a $3 fee, users can park their vehicles from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. at two municipally owned lots. One lot is the Warrington Brown parking lot located behind Kastner’s at 39 First St. E., and the other’s is Freddy’s parking lot located next to the Cornwall Police Service’s East End Station at 342 Montreal Rd.

Also starting on Monday, 24-hour parking permits will become an available option at eight different lots across the city as shown on a map created by the City of Cornwall.

The 24-hour permits cost $50 for a half-month, $80 for one month, $200 for three months, $350 for six months, and $650 for one year and can be purchased online.

Also available are day permits that allow parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all 15 municipal parking lots. Day permits cost $30 for a half-month, $50 for one month, $140 for three months, $270 for six months, and $525 for one year.

These changes are a part of a revamp of the City of Cornwall parking system that was presented to Cornwall City Council on Aug. 9.

More parking changes that the City plans on introducing in the future include more parking stalls in the Cotton Mills area, more pay-by-plate machines, and increasing the hourly parking fee to $1.50.