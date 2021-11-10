Remembrance Day reflections

Also revealed to me was how a mere 15 months on the ground in Afghanistan can add so many years to one’s life as the transforming nature of command, leadership, and sacrifice acts as a refiner’s fire to inspire insight, knowledge, and wisdom.

I’ve taken so many of those lessons with me in my career outside of our armed forces. Honoring those experiences and those who serve their country is one of the aspects I’m most proud of at my current employer, The Boeing Company.

Boeing has hired more than 13,500 veterans in the last decade alone. And that focus extends beyond the walls of Boeing and into the global supply chain, with Boeing’s veteran-owned business subcontracting totaling approximately $450 million annually in recent years.

Last year, Boeing awarded more than $14 million to 97 veterans service organizations and supported more than 800 military and veteran-specific programs and organizations globally.

Here in Canada, Boeing is proud to partner with the Veterans Transition Network in both Vancouver and Ottawa, working to strengthen the network of mental health providers serving veterans. This year, I’ve been personally involved in focusing Boeing’s support for Veteran’s House: the Andy Carswell building to further its mission to help homeless or at-risk homeless veterans.