Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm seeking new Director of Operations

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – South Glengarry based Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm is looking for a new Director of Operations after its founder Angela Parker announced that she is stepping down from the position.

Parker founded Roy and Cher’s in 2013 and since that time has rescued hundreds of animals from horses, to dogs, to cats, to rabbits, goats, guniea pigs and reptiles from abuse and neglect.

“I’m tired,” said Parker. “Not only physically, but also mentally and emotionally. I’ve voluntarily dedicated so much of my time to this charity, it’s time for me to shift my commitment to my own well-being.”

Parker will remain with Roy and Cher’s as a Board Member and will work to map feral cat colonies in Cornwall, as well as work to revive Roy and Cher’s barn cat and trap-neuter-release (TNR) programs.

“I would like to focus on cat education and the rescue’s Spay and Neuter Program in Cornwall. Plus, I am on the board of directors, and will remain a board member. I named the rescue after my two cats so it will always have a special place in my heart,” Parker said.

Parker explained that while the position of Director of Operations is a volunteer position, it is very rewarding.

“This volunteer position is a lot of work, but very rewarding. It would also require someone who has a diverse set of skills from administration, finance, public and media relations, event planning, fundraising, writing, and of course, knowledgeable about domestic animals, particularly cats. There is a lot of constant behind-the-scenes administration work that keeps an animal rescue charity running. The person needs to be compassionate and very dedicated,” she said.

The Director of Operations at Roy and Cher’s is responsible for the organizations operations and programs and for adherence to legal standards, organizational by-laws and ethical norms. Other responsibilities include supervising or spearheading fundraising efforts.

Parker said that saving animals is a rewarding feeling.

“I have been working with horses since I was seven, but had never been so close to a horse rescued from being slaughtered. Leia had been a racehorse, then a broodmare for many years, then auctioned off to a meat dealer. When we took her in, she was very head-shy and nervous. She’s been with Roy and Cher’s since 2013 and over the years she’s become more confident and trusting – definitely enjoying being spoiled in her retirement; it’s what she deserves,” she said.

Those interested in applying for the position of Director of Operations at Roy and Cher’s Rescue Farm are asked to call 613-662-7162 or email RoyandCher@gmail.com

For all other inquiries related to Roy and Cher’s please call 613-334-7115 or email RoyandCher.Info@gmail.com