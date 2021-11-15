Kinsmen support girls softball

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs.

Today we are pleased to announce the 2021/2022 donation to the Cornwall Girls Minor Softball Association

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall once again made a significant donation to girls minor softball with a $3000 donation. They are a recreational softball league affiliated with the city of Cornwall with approximately 250 to 300 young ladies each spring recreation season. 100% operated by volunteers, their goal is to develop a fun and safe place for girls to learn and play the game of softball. We field teams for girls from age five to 21 years old.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.