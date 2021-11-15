Royal LePage peanut butter challenge on now

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Royal LePage peanut butter challenge is on now.

Every year, Royal LePage Performance Realty in Cornwall collects jars of peanut butter for the Agapè Centre food bank.

The 2020 Peanut Butter drive saw 440 jars of peanut butter collected for the Agapè Centre.

Residents who wish to support the drive can drop off a jar of peanut butter at the Royal LePage Performance Realty office at 722 Pitt St.

This year, the South Stormont Fire Services are partnering with Royal LePage and will be collecting jars of peanut butter at their fire hall in St. Andrews West from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The Agapè Centre food bank supports over 1,500 people in the Cornwall community and has seen an increase in the demand for its services over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 2020, the Agapè Centre has seen an increase of over 300 people who rely on the food bank.