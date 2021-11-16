Alight at Night tickets go on sale today

MORRISBURG, Ontario – It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and hearts will be glowing – and so will over one million lights as Upper Canada Village brings back Alight At Night for its 21st annual edition! Starting Friday, November 26, guests can tour the 19th century village turned enchanted winter wonderland for a spectacular fully outdoor experience. Tickets go on sale for this festive family favourite on Tuesday, November 16 at 10:00 a.m.
The 21st season of Alight at Night features Victorian Saint Nick preparing for Christmas in his winter workshop every night until 9 p.m. through December 23, with opportunities for safe and physically distanced photos. Returning this season are Miniature Toy Train rides, the popular Sound and Light Show at Crysler Hall, freshly baked bread in the store, and a visual storytelling experience at the Storybook Nook.
With the holiday season being one of reconnecting with family and friends, Upper Canada Village is committed to prioritizing safety, with the assistance of public health, while ensuring an unforgettable experience. Alight at Night tickets will be pre-booked and entry-time-specific from a capped inventory so that guests can maintain physical distancing protocols.
Ticket Information:
- Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., and are available to purchase online only at www.alightatnight.ca.
- Pommier Carriage rides can be purchased online in addition to the regular tickets.
- Availability on the ticketing website appears in real-time. When the website indicates sold out for a specific evening or timeslot, tickets are no longer available for that evening or timeslot.
- Accessibility night reservations need to be made by appointment via https://bookings.parks.on.ca
Event Dates:
- November 26 – December 16, Thursdays to Sundays from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.)
- December 16 – January 1, seven nights a week from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (last entry at 9 p.m.)
- Closed December 24 and 25
- Accessibility nights – December 1 and 8
Pricing:
- General Admission: $15.00 per person plus HST
- Children: Aged 4 and under are free
What Guests Need to Know:
- Alight at Night is a rain or shine event. Tickets are non-refundable.
- Tickets will be available online only at www.AlightatNight.ca.
- Multiple entry time slots are being offered in half-hour increments. Your timeslot is your entry window only. Once inside, you may enjoy the experience at your leisure.
- The last entry window is between 8:30 p.m. – 9 p.m., with the event closing at 10 p.m. (1 hour after the last ticket entry.)
- Plan to arrive no earlier than 15 minutes prior to your check-in time.
- Upon arrival, guests should have tickets ready prior to reaching the admission gate to ensure smooth entry.
- Face coverings or masks are mandatory upon arrival at admissions and in indoor spaces and guests are required to bring their own.
- Proof of vaccination is not required, except for dining in the Harvest Barn.
- All guests must follow physical distancing rules, always remaining at least two (2) metres apart from other visitors. Staff will monitor and remind guests as necessary.
- Please visit the website and social media @UpperCanadaVill for updates.
- Programming has been modified as much as possible to provide a no-touch, non-contact experience. Where this is unavoidable, hand washing, or sanitizing stations are available.
- Enhanced cleaning and disinfection practices are in place throughout the tour route.
- Some activities are still paused this year to maintain guest safety, including visits to the bakery, horse-drawn wagon rides, and old-fashioned carol singing at Christ Church.
- Guests will be required to self-assess their health and should not visit Alight at Night if they feel unwell.
- Upper Canada Village is located at 13740 County Road 2, Morrisburg, Ontario