CPS stop vehicle carrying loaded weapons and illicit drugs

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Three men and one youth have been taken into custody after a man in possession of a handgun was sighted outside, in the area of Cumberland Street and Elm Street, during the early morning hours on November 17th, 2021. Police attended and located a vehicle fleeing the area and subsequently initiated a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, four individuals were located and were in possession of two handguns with ammunition, as well as a quantity of crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and Canadian currency.

The individuals were taken into custody and charged as follows:

Kingsley Lalanne, 24, of Montreal:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized x 2

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm x 2

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime x 2

Possession of restricted firearm with ammunition x 2

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose x 2

Careless storage/transportation of a firearm x 2

Carrying a concealed prohibited device x 2

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device x 2

Carry a concealed weapon

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (crystal methamphetamine)

Breach of release order x 4 (for possessing a firearm and ammunition)

Jordy Mouyengo, 22, of Ottawa:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless storage/transportation of a firearm

Carrying a concealed prohibited device

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession property obtained by crime under $5000

Bradly Shaka, 24, of Orleans:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless storage/transportation of a firearm

Carrying a concealed prohibited device

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device

A 17-year-old youth of Gatineau:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm

Possession of a weapon obtained by crime

Possession of restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

Careless storage/transportation of a firearm

Carrying a concealed prohibited device

Occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a prohibited device

The individuals were held in custody to await a bail hearing. The name of the youth was not released as it is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“The successful seizure of dangerous weapons and illicit drugs from the neighbourhoods of Cornwall is demonstrative of our commitment to disrupting and suppressing organized crime groups,” said Chief of Police Shawna Spowart. “The diligent work of the Community Patrol Division was instrumental in the success of this investigation, in our continued effort towards crime reduction and community safety.”

The CPS would like to encourage all residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhood by calling 613-932-2110 ext. 3. Anyone with information about organized crime being committed in the City of Cornwall is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.