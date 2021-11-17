Justice for Ashely rally to be held Dec. 4

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Saturday, Dec. 4, supporters of Ashley Thompson will be holding a rally in Cornwall that will begin in front of the Cornwall Courthouse on Second St. W.

The goal of the rally is to raise awareness of violence against women and to call for harsher sentences for abusers. Thompson, a victim of domestic violence will require care for the remainder of her life.

Her mother Lorraine said that the attack against her daughter has left her with limited movement and unable to speak after she suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“I want women to be aware that they don’t have to stay in a relationship like that. They can get out,” said Lorraine Thompson.

Georgina Lazore, an organizer of the rally said that there is always more than one victim in a domestic violence case.

“Domestic violence is real and it affects the whole family,” she said.

One goal of the rally is to call for a harsher sentence for Thompson’s attacker, who is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8.

“The monster responsible for this crime is been sentenced on Tuesday December 8, 2021 and is looking at only 15 years, totally unacceptable considering he left Ashley for dead and her children scarred for life,” reads a statement on the Justice For Ashley event Facebook page. “She will never leave long term care to enjoy watching her children grow, this has effected her lively hood, her children, her mom, her siblings, and the community as a whole,” the statement goes on to read.

Last week a victim impact statement signed by 1,000 members of the community was submitted to the court calling for a harsher sentence for Thompson’s attacker.

Thursday, Nov. 25 is the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.