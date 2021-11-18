Akwesasne police seeking public’s assistance in theft of 30 cedar trees

November 18, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 21 min on November 17, 2021
Reading time: 30 s
From the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne
Akwesasne police seeking public’s assistance in theft of 30 cedar trees

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a theft that occurred in the district of Kawehno:ke (Cornwall Island).

On Monday, November 15, 2021, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police were dispatched to the A’nowara’ko:wa Arena regarding the theft of approximately 30 cedar trees with an estimated value of $3,500. The incident is believed to have occurred between November 11-14, 2021. The cedar trees were a part of the Akwesasne Restoration Project.

Anyone with information that will assist in this or any other investigations can contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service at 613-575-2340 or you can also submit a tip anonymously at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Justice for Ashely rally to be held Dec. 4
Local News

Justice for Ashely rally to be held Dec. 4

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Saturday, Dec. 4, supporters of Ashley Thompson will be holding a rally in Cornwall that will begin in front…

CPS stop vehicle carrying loaded weapons and illicit drugs
Local News

CPS stop vehicle carrying loaded weapons and illicit drugs

These charges have yet to be proven in court. Cornwall, ON – Three men and one youth have been taken into custody after a man…