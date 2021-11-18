Akwesasne police seeking public’s assistance in theft of 30 cedar trees

The Akwesasne Mohawk Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect(s) involved in a theft that occurred in the district of Kawehno:ke (Cornwall Island).

On Monday, November 15, 2021, the Akwesasne Mohawk Police were dispatched to the A’nowara’ko:wa Arena regarding the theft of approximately 30 cedar trees with an estimated value of $3,500. The incident is believed to have occurred between November 11-14, 2021. The cedar trees were a part of the Akwesasne Restoration Project.

Anyone with information that will assist in this or any other investigations can contact the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service at 613-575-2340 or you can also submit a tip anonymously at seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca.