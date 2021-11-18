Tickets now available for Holiday Sparkle 2021.

Holiday Sparkle is here again and tickets are available now! Last year’s Holiday Sparkle event saw more than 5,000 vehicles pass through Gray’s Creek in South Glengarry.

This year, Holiday Sparkle will be taking place in Lamoureux Park. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with proceeds going to support the experienCity Project, the United Way and the Raisin Region Conservation Area. We will also be collecting non-perishable food for the Agape Centre. Last year we raised over $16,000 for the United Way and over 16,000 pounds of food for the Agape Centre!

Rather than a drive through experience, at this year’s event guests will be invited to walk through a Winter Village on Cornwall’s waterfront.

There will be hot chocolate, photobooths designed by local nonprofits and small businesses, music, movies, several covered domes decorated (where guests can hang out and keep warm), beautiful displays of Christmas lights and a Christmas Market which will take place at the Cornwall Square Pop Ups. Domes will be by reservation, with reservations opening up the week of November 22nd.

Opening night is Dec. 9, with the event running every Thursday to Saturday night until Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. each night. The Christmas Market will run the evenings of Dec 10-11 and Dec 17-18.

Like last year, Holiday Sparkle is being made possible thanks to the strong support of our community sponsors. We are thrilled to have the following generous sponsors on board this year:

The Cornwall Tourism Development Fund

Desjardins (Title and Chill Zone Sponsor)

Farm Boy (Food and Beverage Sponsor – celebrating 40 years since opening their first location in Cornwall!)

JF Markell Homes and Markell Properties (Chill Zone and Kids Zone Sponsor)

Home Hardware, SDG Tourism, and The Co.Lab (Dome Sponsors)

Ontario Power Generation, Epione Health and St. Lawrence College (Kids Zone Sponsors)

Pommier Jewellers (Enchanted Forest Sponsor)

Rurban Brewery (Photobooth Sponsor)

Book your tickets online for your chance to win a 10K White Gold Diamond Snowflake Pendant from Pommier Jewellers: www.holidaysparkle.ca.

Holiday Sparkle is brought to you by the experienCity Project and the Social Development Council.

For more information, please email hello@holidaysparkle.ca.

Last year’s event at Gray’s Creek.