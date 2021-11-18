United Counties of SD&G Library hosts author Margaret Atwood

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The SDG Library hosted Margaret Atwood on Wednesday night, Nov. 17. The event was a part of the library’s celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The event was moderated by CBC Radio All in a Day host Alan Neal and musician Nick Seguin provided entertainment.

Guests to the event were invited to submit questions to be asked to the Giller Prize winning author who is well known for her work that includes books like The Handmaid’s Tale, The Robber Bride, Alias Grace and much more.

“There was some great discussion, moments of laughter and words of wisdom from Margaret,” reads a statement from the SDG Library system.

The SDG Library has a recording of the event that they can share with those who were unable to attend for a limited time. Those interested in watching the event can email programs@sdglibrary.ca or chalstead@sdglibrary.ca