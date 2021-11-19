Cornwall SLC grad wins Premier’s Apprenticeship Award

CORNWALL, Ontario – Melissa Phelan, a graduate of St. Lawrence College Cornwall Campus’ Welding & Fabrication Technician program won the 2021 Premier’s Award for Apprenticeship at a virtual ceremony held Thursday night, Nov. 18.

“Melissa Phelan is a highly skilled welder and robotics weld programmer who has become a vocal advocate for women entering the welding industry and the trades in general. Recognized as a woman to watch in the trades, Melissa is both a talented welder and technician and a leading voice within the Canadian manufacturing sector,” A statement from SLC reads.

Based in Kingston, Phelan has completed Welder Apprenticeship levels I, II, III at the Cornwall campus.

“I am so honoured to have won this award,” Melissa said. “I want to thank St. Lawrence College for nominating me, and to also congratulate all of my fellow nominees, you’re all amazing and I’m proud to be in your company. I am grateful for all the people who contact me to tell me I inspire them to get into the trades, it keeps me going to be able to do what I do.”

SLC President and CEO Glenn Vollebregt congratulated Phelan on behalf of the SLC community.

“On behalf of the entire SLC community, I want to congratulate Melissa on her incredible win. Her passion for welding and for encouraging more people to enter the trades is inspiring,” said Vollebregt. “I would also like to congratulate all our exceptional nominees for their contributions to their communities. The strength of all our nominees speaks to how SLC prepares our graduates for the careers they love.”

“Congratulations to Melissa on her win in the Apprenticeship category,” said Elizabeth Gorman, SLC’s Director, Development and Alumni Relations. “We are proud to see her recognized for her advocacy of women in the trades and for her many accomplishments in her young career. Melissa’s journey is a shining example of the rich and diverse careers SLC graduates pursue, and we are proud to share that with all of Ontario.”