EOHU encourages public to get flu shot

November 19, 2021 at 11 h 31 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Harry Haramis of Medical Arts Pharmacy administering the flu shot.

CORNWALL, Ontario – With the annual return of the flu season, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the influenza vaccine, espeically in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As the fall and cooler weather arrive, they bring with them the start of flu season. The flu shot is the best protection against the flu, and with the presence of COVID-19 in the community, getting your flu shot is more important now than ever. The flu shot has been approved for use alongside COVID-19 vaccines and is a key step in keeping healthy this season,” reads a statement from the EOHU.

The flu shot is available at most pharmacies and health centres throughout the United Counties of SD&G and Cornwall and the EOHU is offering the flu shot for children aged six months to five-years-old.

“COVID-19 and the flu share many symptoms, but despite their similarities, being fully vaccinated for COVID will not protect you from the flu. Getting the flu shot can help reduce the demand on COVID-19 assessment centres. The fewer number of people who develop flu symptoms, the fewer who will need to get tested for COVID-19,” the EOHU statement reads. “Getting the flu shot will also reduce your chances of getting the flu and having to go to the hospital. You can do your part to help reduce the pressure on the healthcare system by getting your flu shot.”

Parents who wish to get the flu shot for their young children are asked to call 613-933-1375 or 1 800 267-7120 to book an appointment.

There are certain groups of people who are more susceptible to complications due to the seasonal flu including children 6 months to less than 5 years of age, people aged 65 and older, and people with chronic medical conditions. Anyone who lives with or is a caregiver for an individual that falls into one of those categories is also recommended to get the flu shot.

