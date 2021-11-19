Spooner Paving aims for a truck full of support for the Agapè Centre

CORNWALL, Ontario – Spooner Paving is looking to fill up one of their dump trucks with canned food and other non-perishable items to donate to the Agapè Centre.

Their truck will be one of the participants in the 2021 Cornwall Santa Claus Parade taking place on Saturday Nov. 20. This is Spooner Paving’s first year participating in the parade.

“We were going to do a float, but one thing led to another, and now we’re doing this,” said Colin Sicard.

Spooner Paving will be collecting donations during the parade, but they have already collected quite a bit thanks to the generosity of family, friends, local schools and grocery stores and they have also collected over $1,000 in cash donations.

“Once again our community is stepping up to support the Agape Centre during our busiest time of year. Our numbers continue to increase, now reaching over 1,600 people monthly. Spooner Paving is collecting non-perishable items throughout the Santa parade this weekend with the goal being to fill their truck. We’re confident that they’ll meet their goal! Another reason why we love our community,” said Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre.

The 50th annual Cornwall Santa Claus Parade will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 and will be leaving from St. Lawrence Secondary School. The parade will follow Second St. all the way to Augustus St.