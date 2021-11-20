Christmas at Home Offers Gift-Giving Ideas

Cornwall Ontario – Cornwall families are starting to plan their holiday celebrations, which makes the arrival of Christmas at Home magazine in local mailboxes extremely timely.

This is the second year for Christmas At Home, a publication from the fine folks at Seaway News.

“The last two months of the year are in important time of the year for both residents and merchants,” says Rick Shaver, Publisher of the Seaway News. “As people plan celebrations or look to cross items off their shopping lists our magazine helps by profiling the offerings of local merchants and restaurants.”

The glossy 68 page magazine includes dozens of gift ideas along with the return of an 8-page holiday recipe section. Other popular features include a guide to outdoor recreation and a holiday songbook with words to classic carols.

Christmas At Home will be available at Baxtrom’s as well as at the dozens of local businesses that supported the magazine with advertising. It is also available at the Civic Complex and Benson Centre. Additional copies will be available through the Seaway News throughout Cornwall and SDG. It will also be available electronically shortly.

“The magazine is the perfect winter guide to local dining, shopping and recreation, for residents and visitors alike, says Mr. Shaver. “We are happy to showcase the wonderful things that we have right here in our community,”

Christmas At Home is seen to be a complimentary companion to the popular Cornwall Living magazine. Content was sourced from local writers and photographers and put together with a modern professional layout by designer Kim Poirier-Froats.

About Seaway News

Seaway News was founded 36 years ago and has grown locally to become a leader in Eastern Ontario. The newspaper is delivered to over 39,000 homes in Cornwall and area weekly. You can follow Seaway News online: