OPP lay charges in South Stormont arson investigation

(SOUTH STORMONT, ON) – On November 17, 2021, shortly after 10:00 p.m. officers from Stormont Dundas and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fire at a residence on McPhail road, South Stormont Township.

South Stormont Fire Department attended to extinguish the fire, however, unfortunately the residence sustained extensive damage.

An arson investigation ensued and the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) attended the scene with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Unit.

The lone occupant of the residence was uninjured, but an animal was located deceased. Further investigation revealed that the accused had assaulted a paramedic while assisting the accused.

On November 18, 2021, after the OFM’s investigation was complete, SD&G OPP Crime Unit arrested and charged;

Kevin DOCKERY, age 53, of South Stormont, Ontario with;

– Arson – damage to property section Criminal Code sec. 434

– Assault – CC sec. 266

– Killing or injuring animals – CC 445(1)(a)

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to an appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on November 19, 2021.

Any person with information regarding this arson should contact SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 as the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca