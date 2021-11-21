Cornwall’s Santa Clause Parade Returns in full force for 50th year

CORNWALL, Ontario – The big man himself returned to Cornwall this weekend, for the 50th annual Cornwall Santa Clause Parade. Organized by the Service Club Council, this year’s theme was “50 years of Christmas”. Participants and parade goers were encouraged to show their originality for the 2021 edition of the Santa Clause Parade.

This year’s parade was also notable as it was a return to the traditional parade format following the 2020 parade, which was altered to adhere to COVID-19 restriction in place at the time.

According to Parade Marshall Terry Muir, the community was out in full force to see Santa and support Cornwall’s beloved Santa Clause Parade.

“With very short notice we got the word out to the community,” said Muir. “Maybe to help celebrate the 50th? Or, maybe people are just ready to get back to normal…We had a lot more entries than we anticipated on short notice and several new entries came for the first time.”

Muir added that on a typical year the parade sees about 45 to 50 entries, with this year’s total number of floats at 42, the 50th edition of the parade was a major success.

Alongside the healthy level of interest for participants, Cornwall’s Second Street was lined with parade goers from St. Lawrence High School all the way down to the intersection of Pitt Street and Augustus.

The Laframboise Group, a new company joining the parade, won the Industry award. Emard Bros Group won the Retail/Service category award. Parisien Manor won for small float. Roxborough Bus Lines won for service non-profit. Wile special mentions were given to Home Hardware and Cousin Eddie.

“We’d just really like to thank the community for supporting us,” said Muir. “It meant a lot”