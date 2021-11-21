Fall Art Exhibition returns to Cornwall Square

Cornwall Ontario – One of Cornwall’s biggest public art shows is back for another year.

The Fall Art Exhibition, presented by Focus Art Association, returns to the Cornwall Square with eight show dates spanning over two weeks.

Over 30 local artists will be participating and more than 170 pieces of work will be displayed during the show, which will make a return following a two-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

Visitors can expect to see artwork spanning a variety of mediums including watercolour, oil, acrylic, photography, charcoal, mixed media, Batik and more. It’s a perfect chance to find that one-of-a-kind gift, right in time for the holiday season.

“We’ve got all kinds of price ranges and all sizes and mediums on display,” said Focus Art member and show participant Louise Mignault.

Show Dates and Times

The Fall Art Exhibition is located on the second floor of the Cornwall Square in the former EB Games space. The show will take place on 8 days from November 18 through November 28 :

Thursday, November 18 & 25 (11 am – 8 pm)

Friday, November 19 & 26 (11 am – 8 pm)

Saturday, November 20 & 27 (11 am – 4 pm)

Sunday, November 21 & 28 (11 am – 4 pm)

There will also be a People’s Choice Award where visitors can vote for their favourite piece of work. Visitors can also purchase tickets for a raffle of a beautiful painting by renowned local artist Cynthia Gatien (tickets sold at the door).

About L’Association Focus Art Association

Focus Art is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting artists and increasing the visibility of the visual arts in the Cornwall region. You can find Focus Art online: