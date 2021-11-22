Anti-vaccine mandate protest outside of MP’s office

CORNWALL, Ontario – A group of about two dozen people gathered for a protest outside of MP Eric Duncan’s office on Brookdale Ave. in Cornwall on Monday morning, Nov. 22.

The protesters were opposed to COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policies for healthcare workers and employees in other at-risk settings.

On Oct. 1, the province of Ontario announced that all employees and volunteers at long term care facilities would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 15 or show proof of a medical exemption.

“Our message for today is that the vaccine shouldn’t be forced on you,” said one protester who identified herself as Amy. “We should have our jobs at-risk.”

While many vaccine policies are either provincial or municipal, the protesters said that they had picked MP Eric Duncan’s office because they wanted to reach everyone with their message and they did not rule out future demonstrations at other locations.

In a statement to the media, MP Eric Duncan encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I strongly believe that the best way to move past this pandemic is to get vaccinated. I am fully vaccinated, as is my entire staff, and I would encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated, to do so. For those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, I believe that enhanced access to rapid testing should be available, and encourage the federal government to make such access available to the provinces,” Duncan’s statement reads.