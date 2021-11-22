Anti-vaccine mandate protest outside of MP’s office

November 22, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 51 min on November 22, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Anti-vaccine mandate protest outside of MP’s office
Anti-vaccine mandate protesters outside of MP Eric Duncan's office on Monday, November 22, 2021 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – A group of about two dozen people gathered for a protest outside of MP Eric Duncan’s office on Brookdale Ave. in Cornwall on Monday morning, Nov. 22.

The protesters were opposed to COVID-19 mandatory vaccination policies for healthcare workers and employees in other at-risk settings.

On Oct. 1, the province of Ontario announced that all employees and volunteers at long term care facilities would be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Nov. 15 or show proof of a medical exemption.

“Our message for today is that the vaccine shouldn’t be forced on you,” said one protester who identified herself as Amy. “We should have our jobs at-risk.”

While many vaccine policies  are either provincial or municipal, the protesters said that they had picked MP Eric Duncan’s office because they wanted to reach everyone with their message and they did not rule out future demonstrations at other locations.

In a statement to the media, MP Eric Duncan encouraged everyone to get vaccinated.

“I strongly believe that the best way to move past this pandemic is to get vaccinated. I am fully vaccinated, as is my entire staff, and I would encourage everyone who is able to be vaccinated, to do so.  For those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, I believe that enhanced access to rapid testing should be available, and encourage the federal government to make such access available to the provinces,” Duncan’s statement reads.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Teen Arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle after Police Chase
Local News

Teen Arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle after Police Chase

These charges have yet to be proven in court.   DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, FLIGHT…

Councillors want a closer look at Riverdale Terrace crosswalk
Local News

Councillors want a closer look at Riverdale Terrace crosswalk

CORNWALL, Ontario - Councillor Justin Towndale has put forward a motion requesting that City administration provide a report on installing…