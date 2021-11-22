Councillors want a closer look at Riverdale Terrace crosswalk

November 22, 2021 at 10 h 43 min
By Nick Seebruch
Riverdale Terrace Retirement Residence on Second St. West (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – Councillor Justin Towndale has put forward a motion requesting that City administration provide a report on installing a crosswalk on Second St. W. near the Riverdale Terrace Retirement Residence.

The motion, which was seconded by Councillor Dean Hollingsworth, will be considered by Council during their meeting on Monday night, Nov. 22.

In his motion, Councillor Towndale cites a 300 signature petition that Council had previously received requesting a crosswalk at that stretch of Second St. Additionally, the motion raises concerns over the number of seniors and school age students who cross that part of Second St. to get to and from Riverdale Terrace and the Short Line Convenience store that are on the south side of the road.

Council in September failed to pass a motion to furthe study the issue and City administration did not recommend installing a crosswalk at that time.

“Not only did the results of the traffic analysis indicate that a mid-block crossing was not warranted, the results were significantly below the criteria for implementing pedestrian crossing control,” reads an report written by Administration and presented to Council at their September meetin. “Even when considering the completion of the apartment development under construction on the north side of Second Street West and the additional pedestrian volumes expected to be  generated, it is not anticipated that the additional volumes will have a significant impact on the results of the warrant analysis.”

If passed, the motion requests that the potential cost of building a crosswalk in that location be included in the 2022 budget.

