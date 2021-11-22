Teen Arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle after Police Chase

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, FLIGHT FROM POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Lawrence Oakes, 18, of Cornwall was arrested on November 21st, 2021 and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police. It is alleged the man was operating his motor vehicle in a dangerous manner and failed to stop his motor vehicle while being pursued by police. He was eventually taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 27th, 2022.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT x 2, BREACH x 2

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old Gatineau man was arrested on November 19th, 2021 and charged with two counts of criminal harassment and two counts of breach of undertaking for contacting his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged on November 13th and November 18th, 2021, the man repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On November 19th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT POLICE, RESIST POLICE, BREACH x 3

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 19th, 2021 and charged with three counts of breach of undertaking for contacting his wife and children, as well as resist police and assault police. It is alleged during a traffic stop, the man was located in a vehicle with his wife and children, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man resisted and attempted to assault a police officer. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

POSSESSION FOR THE PURPOSE OF DISTRIBUTING, POSSESSING CANNABIS FOR THE PURPOSE OF SELLING

Cornwall, ON – Derek Turner, 31, of Kincardine, ON was arrested on November 20th, 2021 and charged with possession for the purpose of distributing, as well as possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling. It is alleged during a traffic stop during the early morning hours on November 20th, 2021, the man was located in possession of a quantity of cannabis for the purpose of distributing and selling, contrary to the Cannabis Act. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 27th, 2022.

WARRANT, THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME, OPERATION WHILE IMPAIRED, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, RESIST POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Gerald Poitras, 54, of Ottawa was arrested on November 20th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend for fingerprints on March 24th, 221. He was also charged with the following:

· Theft of a motor vehicle

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Operation while impaired

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

· Operation while prohibited x 6

· Resist police

On November 20th, 2021, police received a report of a stolen vehicle from the area of Lindsay Crescent. During the investigation, police located the man in possession of the vehicle, where he had been allegedly operating the motor vehicle while impaired by drug and while prohibited. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle, at which time he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Colby Benedict, 39, of Akwesasne was arrested on November 20th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for attending the City of Cornwall. It is alleged on November 20th, 2021, the man was located in the City of Cornwall during a traffic stop, despite his conditions. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 27th, 2022.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Long Sault woman was arrested on November 21st, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend, the woman assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, INTIMIDATION, DANGEROUS OPERATION, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, ASSAULT POLICE, RESIST POLICE, REACH

Cornwall, ON – A 31-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on November 21st, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Domestic assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Mischief under $5000 x 2

· Intimidation

· Dangerous operation

· Breach of undertaking x 10 (for contacting her ex-boyfriend, attending his residence and being within a certain distance of his residence)

· Assault police x 2

· Resist police

It is alleged on November 20th, the woman attended her ex-boyfriend’s residence, despite her conditions, where an altercation ensued. The woman tried to intimidate the man into giving her his property, and subsequently struck the man with her vehicle, as well as struck the man’s vehicle. On November 21st, the woman re-attended the man’s residence and assaulted him, as well as damaged a door and other household items. Police were contacted and took the woman into custody after a brief struggle, at which time the woman spat on a police officer and kicked another officer. She was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on November 21st, 2021 and charged with mischief. It is alleged on November 21st, the woman damaged a vehicle belonging to her mother and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 27th, 2022. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Nichole Ault, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on November 21st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on September 7th, 2021 for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On November 21st, 2021 she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on February 1st, 2022.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – James Savidge, 31, of no-fixed-address was arrested on November 21st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his release order by failing to reside at an approved address and failing to report to his bail supervision program and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On November 21st, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old man of Etobicoke, ON was arrested on November 22, 2021 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, and two counts of breach of release order for contacting his ex-girlfriend and being within a certain distance of her. It is alleged while police were investigating a disturbance on November 22, the man was located in the company of his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions. He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 144 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.