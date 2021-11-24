A Touch of Christmas Porch Tour 2021

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Friday, December 3rd experience the Christmas spirit by taking a drive through North Stormont to see 50+ porches beautifully adorned in Christmas decorations. All proceeds from A Touch of Christmas Porch Tour will be donated to support recreational activities within North Stormont.

Tickets for this event are $20 for all ages, and free for children 13 and under. Purchasing a ticket for A Touch of Christmas Porch Tour includes: an emailed map of 50+ porches located in North Stormont, an entrance to the Christmas Market at North Stormont Place, a free Christmas cookie made by the Swiss Farmer Bakery, and a automatic draw entry for a chance to win wonderful prizes.

For information how to purchase tickets visit https://rb.gy/nlmqst

All tickets are non-refundable. All proceeds will be donated to support recreational activities within North Stormont. In the unlikely event of dangerous weather, best attempts will be made to adjust the event and an email will be sent to all ticket holders with further instructions.