Cornwall resident a Lotto Max winner

Toronto, ON – Luc Roy of Cornwall has $86,981.90 to put toward his dreams after winning a LOTTO MAX second prize in the May 11, 2021 draw. He also won $2 on his ENCORE selection, bringing his total winnings to $86,983.90!

OLG is currently booking in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto only for those claims that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the further availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO MAX players in Ontario have won over $6.5 billion since 2009, including 87 jackpot wins and 718 MAXMILLIONS prizes, right across the province. LOTTO MAX is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on 13th Street in Cornwall.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided approximately $55 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year proceeds from OLG’s operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

All for Here – 100 per cent of OLG’s proceeds are invested in Ontario

