Ghost Walk for charity raises $30K

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s Ghost Walk for Charity raises $30,000 for five local charities this year. The event took place at the Cornwall Square upstairs on the second level.

Throughout the week in October more than 4000 people came through and braved the spooky walk organizers put together in the spirit of Halloween. Many people travelled from out of town to attend this growing event.

As we reflect back on the success of our 2021 events, we would like to thank our supporters, sponsors and volunteers, for making 2021 our most successful year to date.

Due to your unwavering support, we were able to raise a whopping $30,000, which will be distributed evenly amongst the selected charities:

Habitat for Humanity / Agape Centre: $10,000

Koala Place / Victim Services: $10,000

The Children’s Treatment Centre: $10,000

Year over year, we continue to grow, which ultimately translates to more monetary support for local, not-for-profit organizations within our community.

Our partnerships with sponsors and volunteers are vital to the success of our events, and we are truly humbled by your continued support.

We look forward to another successful season in 2022.

For more information about the ghost walk and to keep tabs and what’s coming up in 2022 people can visit www.theghostwalk.ca