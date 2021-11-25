Man found asleep in stolen vehicle with drugs

These charges are yet to be proven in court.

SUSPICIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE– Drug charges laid

(SOUTH STORMONT, ON) On November 20, 2021, shortly after 4:30 am, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario provincial Police officers responded to a suspicious motor vehicle complaint. The vehicle had been observed parked in someone’s driveway with the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat. Investigation revealed that the driver was in possession of suspected cocaine and methamphetamine and the vehicle was reported stolen.

Jordyn Chandonnet (age 31) of Cornwall, Ontario, was arrested and charged with;

– CDSA 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine

– CDSA 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

– CDSA 4(1) Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

– CC 733.1(1) Fail to Comply with Probation Order

– CC 333.1 Theft of Motor Vehicle

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on December 30, 2021.

IMPAIRED DRIVER

(NORTH GLENGARRY, ON) On November 18, 2021, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision in North Glengarry Township.

Further Investigation revealed that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Ryan Lalonde, aged 35, of Cornwall, Ontario was arrested and charged with;

-Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs – Criminal Code (CC) – sec.320.14 (1) (a)

-Operation while impaired -CC- over 80 sec.320.14 (1) (b)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on January 5, 2022.

DOMESTIC – Charges laid

(NORTH DUNDAS, ON) – On the early hours of November 18, 2021, Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in North Dundas Township. The male accused had assaulted his former common law partner and had prevented her from leaving the residence. Investigation also revealed several other criminal related offences had occurred in the past.

A 33-year-old male accused of North Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

-CC 266 Assault – Spousal- two counts

-CC 279(2) Forcible Confinement

-CC 430(4) Mischief – Domestic

-CC 811 Breach of Recognizance-four counts

-CC 430(1) (c) Mischief – obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice in Cornwall on December 23, 2021.

DOMESTIC-Charges laid

(SOUTH DUNDAS, ON) – On November 18, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a domestic situation in South Dundas Township. The female accused had assaulted her common law partner and damaged the motor vehicle.

A 68-year-old female accused of South Dundas, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

-CC 266 Assault – Spousal- two counts

-CC 267(a) Assault with a Weapon – Spousal

-CC 430(1) (a) Mischief – destroys or damages property

The name of the accused is being withheld in order to protect the identity of the victim.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of justice in Cornwall on December 21, 2021.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

