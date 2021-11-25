MCA hires new Director of Health

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne would like to welcome Amber Montour as the new Director of Health.

The Department of Health includes the Community Health Program (Diabetes Services, Healthy Babies, etc.), the Wholistic Health Program (medical clinics, addiction services, traditional medicine, mental health), Non-Insured Health Benefits, Home Care/Home Support and two long-term care facilities.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health has been vital in providing services, support and information to the community. The new director will be responsible for ensuring the continuation of these services as well as implementing improvements and processes that will provide enhanced services to the community.

“We wish to welcome Ms. Montour into the position and wish her success in this important endeavor,” said Grand Chief Abram Benedict. “We are confident that Ms. Montour’s experience in the Department of Health will serve the community well and we appreciate her willingness to take on the responsibility.”

Ms. Montour was most recently the MCA Department of Health’s Wholistic Health & Wellness program manager where she was responsible for securing medical clinic doctors, nurses, mental health and additions counselors and traditional medicine staff. She is a Certified First Nations Health Manager, with a Bachelor’s degree in International Studies.

“I acknowledge that this past year has been a hardship and extend appreciation for our essential workers and their families,” Ms. Montour said. “I send my condolences to those who have lost loved ones and would like to offer our support for healing & safe spaces for dialogue.

“The Department of Health provides community-lead services from first steps to end of life, with access to culturally competent and trauma-informed care. I work alongside an exemplary team of professionals that dedicate their time and skills to the creation of spaces specific to good health.