Man charged with Mischief under $5000 and four counts of breach of probation

WARRANT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Saul Alonso, 37, of no-fixed-address was arrested on November 24th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. He was also charged with mischief under $5000 and four counts of breach of probation for failing to notify a change of address and failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man had failed to notify a change of address to the Probation Office or the Courthouse and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 24th, 2021, police located the man, who had allegedly damaged a vehicle belonging to someone he did not know. During the investigation, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Gabriel Yeboah, 27, of Brampton, ON was arrested on November 24th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on February 25th, 2021 for a fraud offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 24th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on February 10th, 2022.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Chase Skidders, 30, of Akwesasne was arrested on November 24th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on July 13th, 2021 for a fail to attend for fingerprints offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On November 24th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Ferdinand Flaro, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on November 24th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on November 24th, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 1st, 2022.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Cody Penner, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on November 24th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints, as well as breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address to police. It is alleged on November 18th, 2021, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 24th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 23rd, 2021.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 24th, 2021 and charged with domestic mischief. It is alleged during an altercation with his wife on November 23rd, the man damaged a wall in their residence and police were contacted to investigate. On November 24th, 2021, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 1st, 2022. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

