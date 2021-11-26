Step Into Nature This Winter at RRCA’s 3 Conservation Areas

November 26, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 50 min on November 26, 2021
Provided by the RRCA
With winter’s imminent return, the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA)’s 3 Conservation Areas continue to provide opportunities to connect with nature. Gray’s Creek, Charlottenburgh Park and Cooper Marsh Conservation Areas offer a combined 25 kilometres of nature trails available year-round at no cost.

“When snow covers the landscape in the winter months, the trails are just as beautiful, but in a completely different way,” says RRCA’s Public Information Coordinator, Vincent Pilon. “There is the added benefit of being able to explore the trail system through cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.”

Snowshoes can be rented from the RRCA’s office at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area for $8 per day or $12 per weekend. Reservations can be made in advance by telephone at (613) 938-3611.

“It’s a great way to spend time in nature and make the best of winter,” Pilon adds.

Conservation Area visitors are reminded to clean up after their dogs and keep them on a leash. Dogs are not permitted at Cooper Marsh due to the sensitive nature of the habitat. Visitors are also reminded to follow COVID-19 public health guidelines and practice physical distancing.

For more information on the RRCA’s 3 Conservation Areas, please visit rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.

