High Ties Rolls in to Cornwall



By Tim McNally

Cornwall Ontario – There is a new cannabis retail dispensary hitting the Cornwall scene.

High Ties is an independently owned retail cannabis company that continues to grow its brand throughout eastern Ontario. The Cornwall store which is located on Montreal Road in Le Village will be the ninth location for the Ottawa based group.

“Cornwall is a growing city and we felt it was important for us to be in the market,” said Nadim Helou, High Ties General Manager. “Having several locations in bordering communities helps to create a sense of familiarity no matter where you are”.

High Ties will offer a full range cannabis products including vaporizers, edibles, concentrates, and more. High Ties prides itself on being consumer centric and offers a price match guarantee to all of its customers. One unique feature at High Ties is their pre-roll service, where customers have the option to have their product rolled by an experienced bud-tenders.

“It’s kind of our claim to fame,” says Mr. Helou.

Cannabis dispensaries are at the trending forefront of many Ontario communities and High Ties is excited to bring its approach and expertise to Cornwallites. Establishing roots in districts such as Le Village meets High Ties vision. The store’s interior is very much a minimalistic feel with clean floor displays and merchandise that is well spaced and less overwhelming to the consumer’s eye.

“Our goal is to be a local cannabis store that is convenient for residential access,” he added.

High Ties has hired 6 new staff, that have been certified through an internal training website as well as seminar and webinar education.

Additional information

High Ties is located at 149 Montreal Rd. and is open Monday to Wednesday 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM, Thursday to Saturday 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM and Sunday 10:00 AM to 8:00 p.m. They can be reached by phone at 613-938-0444 or online at: