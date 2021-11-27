OPP Stuff the Cruiser campaign collects over $5K and around 8K lbs of food

November 27, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 53 min on November 26, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by the OPP
OPP Stuff the Cruiser campaign collects over $5K and around 8K lbs of food
OPP Auxiliary Officers with grocery store shoppers during Stuff the Cruiser Food Drive on Nov. 24, 2020. (Submitted photo).

(SD&G) On November 13, 2021, members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit held their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Food Share/Banks. The SD&G Auxiliary unit was excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pulled together to help people in need.

From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the SD&G OPP, we thank everyone as the Food Drive was a huge success.

Dundas: Community Food Share

Foodland – Winchester

Laura’s Valu-Mart – Morrisburg

Mike Dean’s – Chesterville

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $2042.00

Food Items Collected =3500 lbs

Glengarry: Alexandria – Saint Vincent de Paul

Chartrand Your Independant Grocer – Alexandria

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $ 2400.00

Food Items Collected = 3600 lbs

Stormont: Ingleside – House of Lazarus

Ingleside Foodland

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $1025.00

Food Items Collected = 900 lbs

Amazing Results

Total Monetary Donations = $ 5467.00

Total Food Items = Approx. 8000 lbs

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

MCA hires new Director of Health
Regional News

MCA hires new Director of Health

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne would like to welcome Amber Montour as the new Director of Health. The Department of Health includes the Community Health Program (Diabetes…

Man found asleep in stolen vehicle with drugs
Regional News

Man found asleep in stolen vehicle with drugs

These charges are yet to be proven in court. SUSPICIOUS MOTOR VEHICLE- Drug charges laid (SOUTH STORMONT, ON) On November 20,…