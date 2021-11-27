OPP Stuff the Cruiser campaign collects over $5K and around 8K lbs of food

(SD&G) On November 13, 2021, members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit held their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Food Share/Banks. The SD&G Auxiliary unit was excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pulled together to help people in need.
From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the SD&G OPP, we thank everyone as the Food Drive was a huge success.
Dundas: Community Food Share
Foodland – Winchester
Laura’s Valu-Mart – Morrisburg
Mike Dean’s – Chesterville
Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $2042.00
Food Items Collected =3500 lbs
Glengarry: Alexandria – Saint Vincent de Paul
Chartrand Your Independant Grocer – Alexandria
Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $ 2400.00
Food Items Collected = 3600 lbs
Stormont: Ingleside – House of Lazarus
Ingleside Foodland
Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $1025.00
Food Items Collected = 900 lbs
Amazing Results
Total Monetary Donations = $ 5467.00
Total Food Items = Approx. 8000 lbs
