OPP Stuff the Cruiser campaign collects over $5K and around 8K lbs of food

(SD&G) On November 13, 2021, members of the SD&G OPP Auxiliary Unit held their annual “Stuff the cruiser with Food Drive” for the Local Food Share/Banks. The SD&G Auxiliary unit was excited to be part of another generous day in the Communities of SD&G as they pulled together to help people in need.

From all the members of the OPP Auxiliary Unit and the SD&G OPP, we thank everyone as the Food Drive was a huge success.

Dundas: Community Food Share

Foodland – Winchester

Laura’s Valu-Mart – Morrisburg

Mike Dean’s – Chesterville

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $2042.00

Food Items Collected =3500 lbs

Glengarry: Alexandria – Saint Vincent de Paul

Chartrand Your Independant Grocer – Alexandria

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $ 2400.00

Food Items Collected = 3600 lbs

Stormont: Ingleside – House of Lazarus

Ingleside Foodland

Monetary Donations, including gift cards = $1025.00

Food Items Collected = 900 lbs

Amazing Results

Total Monetary Donations = $ 5467.00

Total Food Items = Approx. 8000 lbs

