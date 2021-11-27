TKO Nutrition Adds Flavour to Le Village



By Tim McNally

Cornwall Ontario – Looking to quench your thirst? Check out TKO Nutrition – the newest addition to Le Village.

TKO Nutrition is a health based company emphasizing the benefits of natural ingredients. Specialty drinks with a colorful twist allow customers to enjoy a treat with a vitamin rich blend with little to no use of sugars. TKO’s signature lit teas help to provide a natural boost without the use of caffeine.

Owner and operator Leslie Nelson is just as vibrant as the colorful drinks offered in her shop. She is passionate about being able to help people find the balance they need, and share the products that helped her regain her love of life.

“It gave me renewed confidence and it’s changed my life,” says Ms. Nelson details of her personal gains of using TKO. “The products are delicious and full of natural healthy ingredients that can help you with anxiety, stress, depression and managing a healthy weight.”

Ms. Nelson is happy to discuss patron’s needs and together work on a plan using the TKO products. With over 50 different teas, 36 flavors of shakes (meal replacements), an array of Herbal Life supplements (designed to increase metabolism and improve digestion), collagen infused (beauty booster) drinks (to improve the health of skin and hair) and Kid’ refresher options, TKO customers will be pleasantly surprised. Products can also be purchased in bulk for customers to make their own drinks at home.

After operating a home based business for about a year, friends and family encourage Ms. Nelson to open a retail storefront. Affordable space well suited to her needs was available on Montreal Road in Le Village, and Ms. Nelson notes the area is growing as more residents move into to new nearby housing developments.

TKO Nutrition is now open 7 days a week from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM, with the official grand opening on Saturday November 20th @ 9:00 a.m. Located at 319 Montreal Road, patrons can walk in and order or take advantage of delivery services offered through Skip the Dishes and Door Dash. More info is available by calling (613) 933-8700 or online: