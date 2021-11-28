Aurra Wood Opens Brookdale Avenue Store



By Kevin Lajoie

Cornwall Ontario – Two local entrepreneurs have combined locally-harvested wood products and fresh espresso to create a unique new shopping and sipping experience on Brookdale Avenue.

Aurra Wood Co. officially opened the doors to a new retail space at 691 Brookdale Avenue (in the plaza south of St- Hubert) that showcases their one-of-a-kind handmade wood products. Visitors to the trendy new space can expect to find everything from charcuterie boards to live edge tables to wood engraved ornaments – and much more. It’s a labour of love for business partners and friends Will Lecky and Tanner Spink, who oversee every aspect of the business from sourcing the wood to placing the product on the shelf.

“We do everything from forestry to milling to the woodworking … right up to selling,” says Mr. Lecky. “We’re involved in every step of the process.”

The new Brookdale Avenue space also includes a separate warehouse and workshop for the growing wood business. In addition to their own retail offerings, the business has a number of other projects on the go, such as building in-store displays for Farm Boy locations across Ontario. 90 percent of the wood Aurra uses is sourced locally – a detail that adds an extra level of meaning to the term ‘shop local.’

“There’s a growing scene of makers and creative entrepreneurs taking root in Cornwall and we are proud to be a part of that,” he added. “It’s great to see so many people making cool things right here at home.”

In addition to the curated wood products, the business also offers a line of apparel for Aurra and is starting to build its own ‘Cornwall Culture’ brand. It’s a nod of support to their hometown and the community they are proud to call home.

“Cornwall is a really great place and it has come a long way,” says Mr. Lecky. “The apparel is really our attempt to help push the Cornwall brand out there more and help build some pride in our city.”

Mr. Lecky and Mr. Spink began building the Aurra brand with the opening of another branch of the business earlier this year. Aurra Coffee Co. generated plenty of positive reviews and Instagram-worthy photos with its mobile food truck and taco stand in the parking lot at Ramada, a short distance north from the current Brookdale Avenue shop.

The food truck is closed for the season but the coffee vibes live on in the new storefront – it’s equipped with an espresso bar offering a variety of hot drinks and treats.

“We felt the coffee shop would fit well with the wood aesthetic of the store,” notes Mr. Lecky. “It’s a nice little combo for people to enjoy.”

Aurra Wood Co. is located at 691 Brookdale Ave and is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 6 pm. You can reach Aurra by phone at 613-462-2020 or online at: