GoFundMe: Help Lucas keep his parents close

November 29, 2021 at 16 h 06 min
Reading time: 30 s
Nick Laurin
Lucas

CORNWALL, Ontario – Shawn Whitford, father of Lucas Whitford, has organized a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of his six-year-old son who is currently in CHEO awaiting the removal of a mass preventing fluid from properly draining from his brain.

“His mother and I have been having to take turns going back and forth from Ottawa to Cornwall. Our son wants us both close but with me out of work right now, and CHEO not allowing siblings at the Ronald McDonald house it’s been making it hard”, stated Shawn Whitford on the GoFundMe page.

The Whitford family set a goal of $5000 to be able to stay close, and help Lucas during this time.

