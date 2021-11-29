SDG OSPCA hosts dogs from US

November 29, 2021 at 11 h 02 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
SDG OSPCA hosts dogs from US
One of the dogs delivered to the SD&G OSPCA.

CORNWALL, Ontario – During the week of Nov. 24, the SD&G branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) received 27 dogs from the United States.

“Many shelters in the States are at or nearing capacity which means they have no more space to help anymore that show up on their doorstep. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has the capacity to help, which is why we got involved to help these dogs find loving homes,” said Carol Link of the SD&G OSPCA.

Most of the dogs came from the state of North Carolina, and many were young and healthy, although there were a few older dogs in the group.

While many of the dogs were distributed to OSPCA branches throughout Ontario, at least two remained at the SD&G branch as of Thursday, Nov. 25.

“If you are thinking of welcoming an animal into your home, now is the perfect time to adopt. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society‘s IAdopt for the holidays adoption campaign presented by Swiffer runs until Dec 31st. Visit iAdopt.ca,” said Link. “If you are not able to adopt right now, visit iadopt.ca for more ways to get involved and help animals. If you have an adopted pet enter Ontarios Cutest Adopted Photo contest for a chance to win some great prizes , or give back to animals by shipping the Ontario SPCA’s Paws & Give online giving store.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man charged with Mischief under $5000 and four counts of breach of probation
Local News

Man charged with Mischief under $5000 and four counts of breach of probation

WARRANT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH Cornwall, ON – Saul Alonso, 37, of no-fixed-address was arrested…

Ghost Walk for charity raises $30K
Local News

Ghost Walk for charity raises $30K

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall’s Ghost Walk for Charity raises $30,000 for five local charities this year. The event took place at the Cornwall Square upstairs on the second…