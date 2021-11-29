SDG OSPCA hosts dogs from US

CORNWALL, Ontario – During the week of Nov. 24, the SD&G branch of the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (OSPCA) received 27 dogs from the United States.

“Many shelters in the States are at or nearing capacity which means they have no more space to help anymore that show up on their doorstep. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has the capacity to help, which is why we got involved to help these dogs find loving homes,” said Carol Link of the SD&G OSPCA.

Most of the dogs came from the state of North Carolina, and many were young and healthy, although there were a few older dogs in the group.

While many of the dogs were distributed to OSPCA branches throughout Ontario, at least two remained at the SD&G branch as of Thursday, Nov. 25.

“If you are thinking of welcoming an animal into your home, now is the perfect time to adopt. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society‘s IAdopt for the holidays adoption campaign presented by Swiffer runs until Dec 31st. Visit iAdopt.ca,” said Link. “If you are not able to adopt right now, visit iadopt.ca for more ways to get involved and help animals. If you have an adopted pet enter Ontarios Cutest Adopted Photo contest for a chance to win some great prizes , or give back to animals by shipping the Ontario SPCA’s Paws & Give online giving store.”