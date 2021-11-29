Seaway Valley Pharmacy supporting the South Dundas Snowsuit fund

When Seaway Valley Pharmacy’s staff association had some money left over in their staff fund this year, the employees decided to donate to the South Dundas Snowsuit Fund. Pharmacy owner Scott Lane matched the employee donation resulting in $430 for the fund to buy snowsuits for children in need this winter. The Snowsuit Fund is a partnership between the Municipality of South Dundas and Community Food Share. Accepting the donation on behalf of the fund were Shannon Geraghty and Tia Fraser-Dupuis from South Dundas. Pictured with Geraghty (left) and Fraser-Dupuis (centre) are Seaway Valley Pharmacy owner Scott Lane and employees Nicole Horne, Angel McGuin, Trish Ault, Dawn Marans, Carol Merkley, and Collette Amell. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

