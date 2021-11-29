The Riley’s tradition continues on

CORNWALL, Ontario – After more than 30 years of operating Riley’s Bakery Rob and Ana Curan are hanging up their aprons.

“It’s with bittersweetness that we make this announcement today!! Sometimes our bodies have a way of telling us it is time to move on. This is a crossroads we are at now,” reads a statement from Rob and Ana on the Riley’s Bakery Facebook page.

Riley’s Bakery has always been a family business, dating back to when it was established on Pitt St. in the early 1900’s by the Riley brothers.

Now, Rob and Ana are passing down the tradition to Marc Champagne and his family.

A part of the Riley’s tradition is their famous thick meat sandwiches, which were started by Rob and Ana during their time as owners.

“Someone asked us to make a sandwich on thick bread and we never looked back,” said Ana.

Ana explained that her and Rob loved seeing their customers every week, and that that welcoming down to earth feel is one of Riley’s selling points.

“Even if someone was coming in for the first time, they felt welcomed,” Ana said. “Rob’s personality just draws you in. He’s a charmer.”

Ana said that the Champagne family will continue that tradition of being warm and welcoming owners.

“They have strong family values and they want to succeed,” Ana said.

Marc Champagne has been interested in buying Riley’s Bakery for some years and is dedicated to carrying forward this Cornwall institution to new prosperity.

“Expect the same great food and the same great service,” said Champagne.

Marc will be getting help from his wife Christine, who has experience in owning and operating a downtown business, and from his children Dawson and Alexis.

The Champagne’s officially take over ownership of Riley’s on Dec. 1, and plan on re-opening by Dec. 6, but are already taking orders for meat pies!